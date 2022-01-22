HANNIBAL, NY – John H. Crego, 79, of Hannibal, New York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Lloyd and Marian (Samson) Crego. John graduated from Hannibal Schools then served in the US Army from 1960-1964. Following his military service, he assisted in the opening of the Syroco branch in Texas and worked there for over 13 years. He returned home to Hannibal in 1985 and started a career a Nestle Co. He also worked for Oswego Industries and Sealright. John was a member of the Hannibal American Legion, The I.O.O.B Club, and the Hannibal Masonic Lodge #550.

He enjoyed nature and had planted over a thousand trees in his lifetime. John loved spending time outside mowing his lawn and when he wasn’t doing that you could find him at his camp with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Rebecca; three children, Penny (Tony) Salinas, of Frisco, Texas., Raymond J. Crego of Oswego, Windy Crego of Hannibal; five grandchildren, John (Ariel) Lansford, Ashley Marie (Daniel) Escobedo, Daniel Salinas, all of Texas, Madison (Dustin) Crego-Davis of Hannibal, Jamie Johnson, Jr. of Fulton; sister, Joyce Terpening of Granby, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at John’s camp at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

