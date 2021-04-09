MARTVILLE, NY – John M. Wolfe, 59, of Martville, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 after a long illness.

Born in Syracuse, a son to the late Lawrence and Rita (Hartnett) Wolfe, Sr., he was a 1980 graduate of Red Creek Central Schools. John served as a First-Class Petty Officer for the US Navy from 1981-1989. He was assigned to the USS Grasp ARS51 as a diver. After his time in the military, he worked for the New York State Department of Transportation in North Syracuse. John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and shooting where he won awards.

John was predeceased by his brother, Steve Wolfe and sister, Roberta Joan Huse.

Surviving are his siblings, Carlene (Paul) VanScoyk, Joanne (Jack) Kline, Patricia Seeber, Raymond Wolfe, Larry (Maureen) Wolfe and Rita (Vincent) Stanley and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Hannibal Center Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The National Aphasia Association https://www.aphasia.org/donate/ in John’s memory.

