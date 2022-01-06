PHOENIX, NY – John W. Violando, 77, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born in Lowville, New York, a son to the late Carmine and Belva (McDougall) Violando. John served as a Sergeant in U.S. Marine Corps from 1962-1966. Following his military service, he worked as a machinist for Rollway Bearing, retiring after several years. After retirement, John also worked for XTO Inc, Oberdorfer Gear and Diefendorf Gear.

He was a member of VFW Post 5540, Phoenix American Legion Post 418, and the NRA. John loved playing guitar and singing. In his younger years, he won a music competition. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

John was predeceased by his wife, Brenda and his older brother Dale.

Surviving are his two children; Karen and John Violando; five grandchildren, Michael, Carmen, Brooke, Jonathan, and Jacob; 11 great grandchildren; five siblings, Ruth, Pat, Carl, Rose, and Joe; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 15 at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

