FULTON – Our beloved John William Procopio passed away at 98 after a long and full life on Monday, October 11, 2021.

John was a life-long resident of Fulton, New York, born on August 30, 1923. He attended Fulton High School graduating in 1941.

After high school John worked at Nestle before joining the Army on February 6, 1943, to proudly serve his country in World War II. John was a member of the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry serving in North Africa, Sicily, the North Apennines and in the Rome-Arno Campaign. During his service he earned multiple medals and honorably discharged November 20, 1945. Upon his discharge he resumed work at Nestle until he retired in 1988.

John quietly, happily and compassionately served his community and co-workers throughout his life and career. While he was at Nestle, he served in many ways, including over 15 years of leadership service in the United Chocolate Workers Union Local 1974. In these roles, his goals were to improve the relationship between the company and Union.

John also served on the Board of Directors of the Nestle Credit Union, spent over 5 years on Board of Directors for the United Way, he conceived and helped found the Fulton Labor Council. He also worked on the Industrial Waste Treatment Committee and spent many years on the Police Commission for the City of Fulton. He faithfully served as an Usher at Immaculate Conception Parish (Holy Trinity).

John’s caring and compassion that he shared with the community was only a small piece of the loving, wise, caring, gentle presence he was to his family. Always there to listen, help, guide and love his immediate and extended family – John would be there to make you laugh with his wit or just listen.

In addition to his community service John would find peace and relaxation spending hours in his garden or taking care of the yard, painting, or doing puzzles.

John was predeceased by the love of his life, Ermida R. Procopio, his son, John Michael and his wife Sharon Lee (Scott).

John leaves behind his loving daughters, Linda Mary Iyer and her husband Ram, Christine Marvell-Harrington and her significant other, Roland Fong, his grandchildren; Michael Procopio and his wife Meghan; Eswar Iyer, Suneil Iyer, and Alexandra “Allie” Marvell and his great grandchildren Vincenzo John and Vito Joseph Procopio as well as many very loving nieces and nephews, friends, neighbors and all those that cared for him. John will be missed more than words can say.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Way, 1 S. 1st Street, Fulton, NY 13069.

A private rosary service will be held at Foster Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St, Fulton, NY 13069.

Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, New York, where John will be accorded full military honors. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

