OSWEGO – Joseph O. Curtis, age 101 of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side.

After high school Joe worked at Seneca Knitting Mill and also worked on the family farm. In 1946, Joe, his brother Bill, and their father purchased the Kingsford Farm and started what would become known to the community as Curtis Manor Dairy. Joseph and Helen enjoyed square dancing. Joseph was an amazing person with a vibrant personality that would light up a room. He was well known and loved by many. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ida and Ora Curtis and sister, Ann I. Marsh.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 80 years, Helen Curtis; children, Charles (Maureen) Curtis of Newfield, NY, Lois (Gary) Ernst of Victor, NY, and Nancy (Randy Carlton) Curtis of Oswego, NY; brother, Lamott “Bill” (Laural) Curtis of Mexico, NY; Grandchildren, Kevin (Joann) Curtis, Colleen (Dwayne) Gilbert, Brian (Holly) Curtis, Amy (George) Duvall, Julie (David) Kelly, Karen (Jason) Dana, Joseph Tobin, and Khristina (Leonard Beverley) Tobin; 15 Great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Peter’s – St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com

