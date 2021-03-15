FULTON – Julie A. Fanning, 89, of Fulton passed away March 11, 2021 at St Luke’s in Oswego.

She was a Fulton native, class of ’49, who worked 40+ years at Nestles in Fulton. In her spare time she enjoyed a cold beer and a quick draw lotto ticket.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Jean MacDougall and Janet Ferlito and a brother, Fay Fanning.

Julie is survived by her brother, Lee (Patricia) Fanning; nieces and nephews, John Ferlito, Ann MacDougall, Leon MacDougall, Mark MacDougall, Fred Fanning, Mary Ellen Guyette, Jim Fanning and Jeff Fanning.

Although she didn’t have children of her own, her door was always open to nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, 21 great great nieces and nephews.

A spring burial service will be held at New Haven Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

