FULTON – Katherine M. Timerson, 79, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 peacefully at home.

She was born in 1941, in Newark, NJ but grew up in New Bedford, MA. Katherine was a daughter to the late Walter and Rosalie Kondig. She was a member of Holy Trinity Parish for over 50 years and was involved with Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

She was a school aid for 15 years at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School and at Phoenix Public Library. Katherine enjoyed TOPS Club (#NY786) and participated in a local exercise class in Palermo called the Osto Bone Builders. She made life long friends where ever she worked and socialized.

Katherine will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband and travel partner of 56 years, Frederick Timerson; two children, Mary (Robert) Wilson of Liverpool and Tim Timerson of Virginia; one granddaughter, Katelyn Timerson; her extended family, Shawna and Michael Clarke and their children, Kayla, Liam and Cameron and Robert and Maureen Wilson and their children, Tyler and Justin; two brothers, John (Claire) Kondig and Walter (Deborah) Kondig; niece, Ann (Timothy) Elliott and two nephews, Liam and Paul.

There will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Old Cemetery, New Bedford, MA at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner Street, Oswego, New York 13126, health.oswegocounty.com, in Katherine’s memory.

