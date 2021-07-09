FULTON – Kelly S. Ouderkirk, age 58 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Erwin Ouderkirk and Keitha Bonnie; and sister, Kathy Ouderkirk.

Kelly is survived by her loving children, Alicia Ledger and Richard Fleisch; grandchildren, Briana Colon, Destiny, Alexz, Bella, Zander and Zariah Ledger, Halo and Riley Fleisch; sisters, Deborah and Pamela Peterson, Kolleen Ouderkirk; brother, Erwin Ouderkirk, Jr.; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Kelly enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a big heart and would do anything she could for someone in need. She was a loving and caring mother, sister and grandmother who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 11am to 12pm with a funeral service celebrating Kelly’s life at noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

