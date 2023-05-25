FULTON – Kurt W. Brown, Sr., 66, of Fulton, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Fulton.

Kurt was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force where he specialized in law enforcement and security. He worked as a police officer for the City of Fulton police department, retiring after 20 years. He held the roles of D.A.R.E officer, Police & Fire Commissioner, and firearm trainer for the police academy. After his retirement from the Fulton PD, he returned to work as a sergeant for the Phoenix police department. He later worked as an instructor for Securitas and then became part of the Longley Dodge family.

Kurt enjoyed trapshooting and belonged to the Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, Central Square Fish & Game Club and the Sno-fun Fish & Game Club. He was also a board member for the Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association. Kurt loved classic cars and was the coordinator for the Longley Dodge classic car show. He had many hobbies, but especially loved taking trips on his Harley Davidson.

He was predeceased by his former wife, Barbara and his father, Gaylord, Sr.

Surviving are his wife, Melynda “Mindy” Dehm-Brown; three children, Kurt (Cecilio Medina Martinez) Brown, Jr., Shannon Brown, and Brandy (William) Ernestine; his beloved grandson, Tucker William Ernestine; mother, Jane Potter; sister, Karen (Dave) Roberts; brother, Gaylord E. Brown, Jr.; nieces and nephews, Corbin and Meghin Roberts and Samantha and Jack Hazard; along with several other extended family.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. To leave a special message for the family please sign the guestbook.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...