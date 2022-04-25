FULTON – Lawrence J. Ostness, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022.

He was born in 1958, in Kokomo, Indiana, a son to the late Leonard and Nancy Howard Ostness. Larry worked for many years as an engineer at Black Clawson in Fulton. He enjoyed sailing, woodworking and golfing.

Larry will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 34 years, Constance Marino Ostness; one son, Nicholas Ostness of Buffalo; two siblings, Lee Ostness of Baldwinsville and Lisa Somers of Hannibal as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A graveside service will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of C.N.Y., 990 7th N Street, Liverpool, New York 13088 in Larry’s memory. The family would like to thank Hospice of C.N.Y. for the compassion and care given to Larry.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...