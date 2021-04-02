PALERMO, NY – Lee Fanning, 87, of Palermo passed away at St. Luke’s Heath Services in Oswego.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. After his military service, Lee worked over 40 years in the Iron Workers Local 60. In his free time, he was an avid golfer, but above all, he enjoyed being a dedicated and fun-loving husband, father and grandfather; Lee was the man who could make everyone laugh. After his retirement, Lee and his wife Patricia spent several years traveling.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Jean MacDougall, Janet Ferlito and Julie Fanning and a brother, Fay Fanning.

Lee will be greatly missed by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Fanning; sons, Jim and Jeff Fanning; grandchildren, Lucas, John and Jed Fanning, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Lee’s life will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

