FULTON – Leon L. France, Sr., 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

He was born in 1940, a son to the late Byron and Mildred Closs France. Leon was a veteran of the US Marine Corp. serving time overseas in Okinawa. He started his career at Sealright in 1957 and then continued his career at Nestle Co. in Fulton for over 30 years, retiring in 2003. Leon enjoyed many things in life including, golf, fishing, riding his motorcycle and barbecuing for his family.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn France in 2019; sister, Betty Somers and two brothers, Edward France, Sr. and Judson “Floyd” France.

Leon is survived by five children, Debbie Pulsifer of Hannibal, Leon (Toni) France of Brownville, Todd (Mindy) France of Fulton, Carl (Stacie) France of Hannibal and Connie (Roy) Walts of Hannibal; 10 grandchildren, Casey, Dustin, Mandy, Rich, Nicole, Sheena, Collin, Austin, Ethan and Briane; 15 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Burial for Leon and Kathryn will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney, in the spring with military honors.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 6 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

