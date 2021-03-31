HANNIBAL, NY – Lewis Groesbeck, 81, of Hannibal, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Morningstar Care Center.

Born in Baldwinsville, a son to the late Walter and Carrie (Tottingham) Groesbeck. He worked as a tow motor driver for General Electric retiring after several years and was a member of the Hannibal American Legion. Lewis enjoyed visiting casinos and was known on a first name basis by everyone in Atlantic City. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Lewis was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor and his companion, Pearl Taylor.

Surviving are his four children, Walter (Sherry) Groesbeck, Lyndee (Bill) Torres, Sue (Garth) Blodgett and Mark (Christine) Groesbeck; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and the Taylor Family children.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, April 1 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal with a service to immediately follow. Spring burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.

In honor of Lewis, everyone is invited to wear bright colors to the services.

