FULTON – Loretta C. Fuller, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Seneca Hill Manor after a long illness.

Spring burial will be held at noon on June 25 at Jacksonville Cemetery, Fenner Road, Phoenix, New York.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

