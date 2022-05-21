FULTON – Lorraine F. Dingman, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, New York.

She was born in 1946, in Syracuse, a daughter to the late Leonard and Louise Eberly Smith. Lori graduated from Oswego High School in 1964 and then married her high school sweetheart, David, in 1965. She worked many different retail jobs, including KBC in Fulton and AC Moore in Clay, New York, retiring in 2010 from AC Moore.

Lori enjoyed many things in life including, knitting, sewing, bowling and she was an avid NY Yankees fan. She was also a part of the Fulton Women’s Bowling Association.

Lori was predeceased by her parents and one sister, Dorothy.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 57 years, David Dingman; two sons, Michael (Kim) Dingman of Fulton and Scott (Amanda) Dingman of Henrietta; two grandchildren, Joshua and Abigail; one brother, Rick; one sister, Marlene as well as several nieces and nephews.

As Lori’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...