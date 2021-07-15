Lorraine Ruth (Laurie) Marsh, aged 87 years, went to her eternal rest on Tuesday July 13, 2021.

She was a resident of Central Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at the time of her death. She fought and endured the devastating later stage effects of Alzheimer’s Disease for nearly two years.

Born in Olean, on ?January 9, 1934, to James and Verley (McBride) Gilliland. She was a graduate of Wellsville High School class of 1951. She was a very proficient athlete. She competitively enjoyed tennis most of her life. Her TACNY team won first place in 1972 and those team members gathered for birthdays annually thereafter. She enjoyed dancing, live music (especially the Blues), roller skating and any card game she could play. Notably an enthusiastic fan of Syracuse University basketball and NY Yankees baseball. Her cousin, classmate, and lifelong friend, Sue (Marsh) Brague informs us that their 70th class reunion was last week.

She was married only one time to Edison J. Marsh, Jr. in 1953. A meticulous homemaker, in the earliest years she managed a household comprised of three children, family pets and a husband with a fluid career complete with 23 relocations. She settled each home with care and love. In later years, she utilized her warm personality as an Administrative Assistant, Real Estate agent and finally a Dealer Representative with Finance America from which she retired in 1996.

She is survived by her three children, Edison J. Marsh III; Laurie Kae Lawton and?James R. Marsh; nine grandchildren, Breane L. Smith, Edison J. Marsh IV, James G. Marsh, Emily (Marsh) Holmes, Frank Marsh, John C. Hughes, Justin LaBarge, Michel LaBarge and Jessica L. (Marsh) Caver; six great grandchildren; brother, James Gilliland; sister-in-law, Sue Gilliland; and several nieces and nephews

There are no calling hours. Friends and family will gather at a later date for a graveside remembrance at Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville. If possible, please donate in her memory to either Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or Tunnels to Towers at T2T.org. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton is handling her arrangements.

