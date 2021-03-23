FULTON – Marcia “Mimi” Quade Bracy, 84, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Weedsport, a daughter to the late Walter and Cassie (Dennison) Bower. Marcia worked as the head teller for Key Bank, Fulton, retiring after several years.

She was predeceased by her beloved son, Douglas Quade; her husband, Donald Quade; husband, Robert Bracy; brother, Walt Bower; sister, Lois Kimball, and Barbara Hunkins.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Mary Quade; two grandchildren, Amy (Kinyatta) Quade-King, and Andrea (Joe) Fisher; three great-grandchildren, Eli and Emelia Fisher and Kaileena King; sister, Mary Ann Pitcher; several nieces and nephews; her extended Canadian family, and four Bracy step-children and their families.

In respect to Marcia’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

