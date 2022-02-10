PALERMO, NY – Marion R. Birdsell, 95, of Palermo, New York, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Crouse Hospital.

A native of New Haven, New York, Mrs. Birdsell was a life resident of the Palermo-Fulton area. She had worked for 13 years as a cafeteria aide at the Palermo Elementary School. Mrs. Birdsell was an honorary member of the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department Auxillary. She enjoyed being around her family, especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Reuben W. Birdsell; children, Linda L. Fravor and David Birdsell.

Surviving are children, Brenda M. (John) Fietze, Dennis W. (Marcia) Birdsell, Hadwin Fravor, and Sandra Birdsell; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruth Roach and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 13 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the spring.

