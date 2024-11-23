FULTON – November 12, 2024, Mark Kenneth Washburn, 72, of Hannibal, New York passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 12th.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Bernadette Mroz of Hannibal NY, a sister, Sandra Sadley of Pennington NJ and niece, Leighanne Sadley of Ewing NJ, many cousins with whom he shared a love of cars and family stories.

Predeceased by his parents John & Audrey Washburn (nee Curbishley) and his beloved daughter Nicoline Audrey Washburn, and a cherished brother-in-law Joseph Sadley whom he called every day.

Born in Trenton NJ, he spent most of his adult life in central New York. He worked at Carrier on large centrifugal chillers and construction of the Nine Mile Nuclear plant 2 as a welder and tester. He had various other construction jobs prior to coming to Sealright as a foreman managing the maintenance department. Divesting from this company, he went back to the tools and the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 81, formerly 267 working at Davis Mechanical.

Mark had passion for mentoring and teaching apprentices in the trades and taught 20 years with Local 81. He was very proud of his work with Skills USA to promote the trades and mentor young folks in the work ethic and the pride of a job well done.

Mark always helped his friends and family, always loved to talk to everyone he met, and was the consummate jokester. He was the life of all family gatherings. Mark never said no to anyone who needed his help or advice and had a heart of gold bigger than life. He was dedicated to caring for his wife and always put the needs of others above his own. Mark had a passion for cooking and creating new recipes in the kitchen. He loved fly fishing, hunting, canoeing, and the great outdoors. He had a birding life list. Over the years, Mark and his wife raised and trained dogs for Guiding Eyes For the Blind.

Member of the Calvary Baptist church in Hopewell NJ where he attended Sunday bible study and worship via Zoom every week and enjoyed the fellowship of the group remotely.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation 5757 Waterford District Drive, Suite 310, Miami Florida 33126, Oswego Humane Society 171 Mitchell Street, Oswego 13126, or Calvary Baptist Church Memorial Fund 3 E Broad Street, Hopewell, NJ 08525. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

