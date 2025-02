FULTON – Mary E. Kimball, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 after a battle with dementia at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego.

A spring burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Peck Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

