FULTON – Mary Jane McGraw, age 74 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home.

Mary Jane was an avid quilter and was a member of the Four-Season Quilters. She was also a member of the Fulton Art Association and the Fulton Women’s Club. Quilting and baking were her passions. She always had some craft project she was working on.

Mary Jane enjoyed her annual family camping trips to Big Moose Lake, filled with fresh donuts, pizza & card games. Mary Jane also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with Jack. She attended First United Methodist Church of Fulton where she was instrumental in planning many fundraisers and coffee hours. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Vito and Mary Clavelli; siblings, Patricia Elkin, Connie Grosvent, Frank Clavelli, Sr., and Anthony Clavelli; sister-in-law, Jill McGraw Reid.

Mary Jane is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, John “Jack” McGraw; children, John (Sarah) McGraw, Maria (Chris) Caza, and Michele (Keith) Gilbert; grandchildren, Dakota, Marissa, Brayden, Lena, Nora, Katelyn, Kelly, Andrew, and Michael; brother, Dominick Clavelli; Aunt Ann Lalik; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Fulton, 1408 State Route 176 on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the pavilion behind the church.

Kindly, out of respect to our family and friends, please wear a mask while indoors at the service. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Fulton Education Memorial Fund. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfunerahome.com.

