OSWEGO COUNTY – It is with sadness that the family of Maurice “Sparky” J. Holmes announces his passing on Thursday, April 29 at the age of 75 years young.

Son of the late James and Mary (Byrnes) Holmes, Sparky was a proud native of Hannibal, New York, as well as calling Fulton, Liverpool, and New Smyrna Beach, FL home throughout his life.

Sparky, a 1964 graduate of Hannibal High, served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After serving his country, he became a car salesman and soon owned and operated his own dealership, Par-K Enterprises. He then moved to New Smyrna Beach and received his real estate license, which allowed him to introduce the town he loved to others.

Once moving to Florida, he became an active member of the Elks Lodge #1557 and took his love of a good time to heart, serving as their Entertainment Coordinator for 13 years.

Sparky was an avid racing fan, spending most summer Saturday nights at the Oswego Speedway. He loved vacations and his family was always the one shutting down an amusement park. Sparky also loved a good party and never shied away from the spotlight.

Sparky will forever be remembered for his positive attitude and laugh; the love he shared with family and friends; and his desire to push others to live their best life.

Sparky leaves to mourn his passing, cherish his memory and celebrate his life, his loving wife of 50 years, Linda (Kellogg) Holmes; his children, Dana (Matt) Cooper of Wayland, MA, Darin (Kimberly) Holmes of Minetto, NY, Ryan (Kimberly) Holmes of Liverpool, NY, and Renee Holmes of New Smyrna Beach, FL; 5 grandchildren, of whom he was consistently proud; his brother, James (Bonnie) Holmes of Hannibal, NY and Butch (Cindy) Meeks of E. Syracuse, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews he liked to make smile. Sparky also had many “friends-like-family” that are sure to keep up his fun essence and shenanigans.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edgewater-New Smyrna Beach Elks Lodge #1557, P.O. Box 536, Edgewater, FL 32132.

Calling hours will be at Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, NY Monday, May 10th from 4-7pm. Friends and family are invited to the burial service on Tuesday, May 11th at 11:30am at the Hannibal Village Cemetery.

A celebration of Sparky’s life will be held in New Smyrna Beach, FL at a date and time to be announced.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...