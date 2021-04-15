Melody Mann

FULTON – Melody (Reynolds) Mann, 62, of Fulton, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Oswego Hospital with family by her side.

Born in Fulton, a daughter to the late Leon and Cora Reynolds. She owned several restaurants, most recently, Mel’s Diner in Syracuse. Melody was the lead singer and manager of the Kody Band, touring all around the Onondaga and Oswego County areas. She was a very family-oriented person and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Melody was predeceased by her daughter, Coralee Cook.

Surviving are her husband, Harold; two daughters, Cindy Reynolds and Mindy Wallace; five grandchildren, Shiane Cook, Elizabeth Cook, Alyssa Wallace, Alexander Cook and Lexxi Wallace; three great-grandchildren, Madison Schuster, Carter Farrell, and Colton Farrell; brother, Chester Reynolds; sister, Catherine Cole and several nieces and nephews.

In respect to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...