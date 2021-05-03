Milford H. Myhill

FULTON – Milford H. “Bum” Myhill, 84, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021 with his wife of 53 years, Manuela (Barreiro) Myhill, by his side.

Milford was born October 26, 1936, the son of the late Milford and Dorothy Myhill. Milford served time in the Air Force and worked on the Apollo Program in the late 1960s. He retired in 1998 from Frontier Communications where he served as a switchman for over 28 years. Milford enjoyed playing golf, eating ice cream, woodworking, and spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his brother, Alfred Myhill, and his sisters, Margaret Frost and Leona Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Manuela Myhill, his two daughters, Loreto (Geoffrey) Fiske and Maria (Cory) Myhill-Reed, and his granddaughter, Miranda Myhill-LaForce. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was beyond appreciative of his wife for always caring for him and loving him unconditionally. He was extremely proud of the daughters that he raised as well as his granddaughter who was his pride and joy. There will be no calling hours upon his request.

There will be a private family service at Foster Funeral Home along with a mass held in his memory at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Milford may be made to the Upstate Cancer Center.

