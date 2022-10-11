FULTON – We are sad to announce the passing of Nancy Jean Howe. Nancy, 70, was a lifelong resident of Fulton, New York.

She spent her summers mostly in Fair Haven, New York, at her family cottage.

Nancy was born on April 8, 1952, to Elliot Howe and Mary Baggs Howe Woodruff. Nancy loved music, singing in the church choir and in the Festival Chorus. She also was very talented on the trumpet and would play in church accompanied by her mother on the organ. Nancy enjoyed long walks, seeing her friends all around Fulton and spending time with her family.

She was a graduate of Fulton High School and of Cayuga Community College in Auburn, NY. Nancy developed many friendships among her neighbors, her fellow coworkers and with members of the Elks Club and the VFW in Fulton. Over the years she had many jobs the longest and fondest being at Huhtamaki Corporation in Fulton from which she retired in 2017.

Nancy is predeceased by her father Elliot Howe, mother Mary Baggs Howe Woodruff and her stepfather William Woodruff.

Surviving are her brothers John Howe, Allan (Nancy B) Howe and her sister Patty (Rick) Brayton Malia. Also surviving are her nieces Marylynn (Patty) Howe, Wendy (Luke) Luckenbach, Debbie Carey, Chris (Jess) Brayton and Kyle (Jen) Brayton, several great nieces and nephews. Nancy also leaves behind many dear friends and her beloved cat Ozzie.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street in Fulton. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Curtis Street in Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the music fund at the First United Methodist Church or the Oswego County ASPCA.

