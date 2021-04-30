HANNIBAL, NY – Norma Tompkins, 92, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Luke Health Services.

Born in Ira, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Edna (Salsbury) Duger. Norma will be remembered as being a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her life was her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, William; her two sons, James and Tim Tompkins and her brother, Maynard Duger.

Surviving are her three daughters, Joyce (Mick) Dopp of Hannibal, Cindy Halstead of Baldwinsville and Cindy Rust of Florida; 16 grandchildren, Jill, Jamie, Jennifer, Dale, Ann, Mary, Shane, Kimberly, Tiffanie, Darcy, David, India, Crystal, Tim Jr., Beau, and Xavier; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Robert Duger and sister, Eleanor Hoffman and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Hannibal Center Cemetery.

