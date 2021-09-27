Patricia Ann Moseley, age 61, passed away peacefully at home September 23, 2021.

She was born September 28, 1959, in Watertown, New York, a daughter to the Louis French and Carolyn Briggs. Patti had a strong sense of humor and a kind heart. She was a devoted Miami Dolphins fan; she spent her Sunday’s cheering them on. Patti loved giving Buffalo fans a hard time.

She adored all her Rottweilers and Canaries. Lucy, her best friend, was by her side when she passed. She was an avid social media poster and made a lot of great friends online. Patti loved making and sharing recipes. For many years Patti worked at Nex Level Networks alongside her son, Matthew. Labatt USA is devastated by the loss of Patti.

She was predeceased by her brother, Donald French.

Patti will be greatly missed and forever loved by her two children, Matthew Guernsey and Jessica Moseley, that were the light of her life; five sisters, Eileen Clark, Kathy Stone, Julie Knapp, Mary Lou Brown and Joan Buskey; three brothers, Rob French, James Gardner and Herbert French as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Patti’s request there will be no calling hours or service, please raise a glass to Patti. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

