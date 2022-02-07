FULTON – Paul E. Kitts, 95, lifelong resident of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital.

Mr. Kitts was a 1946 graduate of Fulton High School. He was employed as a department manager at many local stores in the Fulton area until his retirement in 1989. Paul was a communicant of the First United Church of Fulton and was very active within the church during his lifetime.

He was a proud Fulton resident and enjoyed discussing local history, socializing at Mimi’s and Mr. Mike’s. Paul was beloved by many community members, and he truly loved being part of the local community.

He was predeceased by his companion, Jane Doran; three siblings, Donald Kitts, Averel Berault and Pauline Rebeor.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews, Allan, Cynthia, Bridget, Douglas, Deborah, Keith, Nannette, Robyn, Elizabeth, and Amanda; friends, Daniel Doran, Caitlin Prior, Char Smith and a long list of Fultonians.

A calling hour will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 18 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made in Paul’s memory to Friends of Fulton History, 177 S. 1st Street, Fulton, NY 13069.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...