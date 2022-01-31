OSWEGO – Ralph J. Cerklewich passed away at home on his farm, January 25, 2022 at the age of 91 in the loving care and presence of his son, Ralph.

He was born in Oswego, New York, on April 30, 1930, to Policarp “Paul” Cerklewich and Amelia Zayown (Cerklewich) Crisafulli. He was one of five children.

In 1945 he joined the service and entered the NY Army National Guard and then spent ten years in the US Navy where he completed Underwater Swimmers School, Deep Sea Diving School, Salvage School and Underwater Demolition School serving as a diver, underwater welder.

After an honorable discharge in 1957, he worked as a freelance marine diver specializing in welding and salvage for the Carpenters Local 747; going on to work for IBEW Local 43 as both an electrician and welder. He was a member of the Elk’s Club for many years.

With a smile that could light up a room, he was a man of infinite wisdom and worldly knowledge. Those who knew him could attest that his presence was strong, solid and true. He was an excellent conversationalist and enjoyed “shooting the breeze” and telling stories, especially about his childhood and time spent in the Navy.

A hard worker, he spent countless hours both “on the job” and on the farm he purchased in 1966 where he renovated the old house and cleared the land making it livable and viable as a working farm and a place the family was proud to call home. There, he and Rose raised their children, beef cattle, hogs, chickens, dogs and, for hunting, pheasant and quail. The farm is known today as Cerklewich Farms.

He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Rose Mary Cerklewich (Loomis) and his siblings Anne Kidd, Frances Griffin, Henry Cerklewich & Genevieve Zappala.

Surviving are his four children, Patricia (Ron) Dausman, Ralph E. (Norene) Cerklewich, Leah Allen (Rob Wild) and RoseMarie Cerklewich (Scott Greenleaf); he was both “Pa” and grandpa to six grandchildren, Rose (Tim) Favata, “Scoot” Collin (Theresa) Allen, Leah Zukovsky, Jen Middleton, Nichole McSweeney and Cody Ryan and 16 great grandchildren.

Calling hours, followed by a short service, will be held Friday, February 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal with a spring burial at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Co. Rt. 3, Hannibal and a Summertime Celebration of Life at the farm.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21 at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial.

