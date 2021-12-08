FULTON – Richard D. Munger, age 74 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at home.

Richard honorably served his country in the US Army. He loved farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter, Rylie. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn, and Gertrude Munger; sister, Ellen Munger; and brother, Glenn Munger.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Debra Munger; children, Ryan (Jessica Knopp) Munger, Richard Munger, Jr., Ray Munger; stepdaughter, Bobbi McCarty; grandchildren, Rylie Munger, Jozlyn Munger, Brenden Munger, Caitlyn Munger, Liam Munger, Sawyer Ray Munger, Isabella Cody, and Jacob Cody; brothers, George Munger, Bob Munger, and Larry Munger; several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery at 1 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...