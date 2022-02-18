FULTON – Richard J. Kemmis, 88, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

He was born in 1933, in Watertown, a son to the late Lester and Louise Monteith Kemmis. Dick graduated from Cape Vincent Central School. He started his working career at Kodak in Rochester and then joined the US Navy. Dick then furthered his education at Oswego State receiving a degree in Industrial Arts Education and then received his master’s from Syracuse University. He started his career in education as an Industrial Arts Teacher, then transitioned to a Guidance Counselor and retired as an Administrator from the Fulton City School District.

Dick was very involved in the community including Rotary International, Oswego County Opportunities and Oswego Industries. He received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from Rotary International. For many years he was involved in the organization of the Memorial Day Salute. Dick was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Fulton and member of the Cape Vincent American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, genealogy, photography and traveling.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; wife, Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis and two sisters, Carolyn Parker and Ann Scott.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his four children, Kathleen (Alan) Francis, Karen (Terry Heany) Kemmis, Kristine (Martin Knauss) Kemmis and Philip (Heather) Kemmis; eight grandchildren, Kimberly, Andrew and Kirsten Francis; Zoe and Will Knauss; Matthew, Nicholas and Celia Kemmis; one sister, Kay Headley, as well several nieces and nephews and members of the Pappalardo Family.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and South Third Streets, Fulton. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fulton Noon Rotary Club, in Dick’s memory.

Update: Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...