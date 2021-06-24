HANNIBAL, NY – Robert I. LaClair, 58, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at home.

He was born in 1963, in Oswego, a son to Warren LaClair and Edna Emmons Harmony.

Robert was predeceased by his father, Warren and brother, Michael.

He is survived by his three children, Krystal (Andrew) Read, Nicolette LaClair and Michael LaClair; mother, Edna (John) Harmony; one granddaughter, Grace Read; two sisters, Shelly Harmony and Heidi (Jason) Connolly; three nephews, Cal Weigand, Seth Weigand and Blake Connolly and one niece, Brylea Connolly.

There are no services or calling hours. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

