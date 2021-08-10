FULTON – Robert M. Carr, 98, of Fulton, New York, died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 with the support of his loving family and hospice.

Robert was born on August 5, 1923, in Fulton. He graduated from Fulton High School and then worked for Armstrong Corporation for 44 years. As owner of Suburban Pump Sales, he installed and serviced Gould’s water systems until the age of 82.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Carr, whose love and devotion allowed him to peacefully pass in his residence; six children, Carol Muckey, James (Madeline) Carr, Virginia (Jack) Arnold, Roy (Lynn) Carr, Sherry McCandless and Sandy (Bill) Jay; one brother, Peter Carr as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes all services will be held privately. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central New York in Robert’s memory. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

