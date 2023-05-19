MINETTO, NY – Sally J. Wilkins (Livingston) passed away peacefully on February 24, 2023, after a short illness surrounded by her family.

Sally was a graduate of Fulton High school’s class of 1964. Sally was a Nurse Practitioner and devoted most of her career to caring for and helping students at Walker Health Center at SUNY Oswego. Sally was known for her incredible strength, her compassion, her joy, her willingness to give, and her smile. Sally’s smile was infectious and truly conveyed her warmth. She would always talk about winning an award in grade school for her smile.

Sally loved to travel, read, and learn. She could never give up a trip to the beach or the Casino. Most of all Sally loved her friends and her family. She spent her days after retirement traveling and with her friends and family every chance she was given. Sally’s strength, kindness, and hope will be her legacy with those dearest to her. Forever, Sally will live on.

Sally was predeceased by her husband Gary Wilkins, Mother and Father, Myrlene and Fredrick Livingston, her brother and sister, Michael Livingston and Susan Haste.

She is survived by her Son Gregory C. Wilkins, Daughters Michelle (Gregory) Rathbun and Lisa Wilkins, Grandchildren Mikayla Rathbun, Kyle Rathbun, Alayna Wicker, Nieces and Nephew, Shannon (Allen) Burrell, Tara Depuy, Kelly Wallace and Sean Haste, her brother Jack Livingston and her pup Hagrid Wilkins.

Spring burial celebrating Sally’s life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Minetto Cemetery. Anyone who would like to show their respects and celebrate her life are encouraged to attend.

At this time in lieu of flowers and cards the family requests that donations be made to The Sally J. Wilkins Memorial Fund. All donations will be used to fund The Sally J. Wilkins Memorial Scholarship to support educating the healthcare professionals of the future. You can donate at www.bold.org/funds/sally-j-wilkins-memorial-fund, or by contacting the family directly.

