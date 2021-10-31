FULTON – The family of Sandra J. Weston is heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Mom/Grandma/Nana passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Sandy was born in Utica, New York, and moved to Fulton in 1962, where she and her husband, Bob, raised their family.

First and foremost, Sandy loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished her time with them and loved to buy them things she knew they would appreciate and enjoy. She would lavish them with gifts on her favorite holiday, Christmas, and delight in their excitement and joy. Thanks to her, our family will always have fond memories of Christmas at Grandma’s house.

Sandy was an active member of the Fulton Community and shared her time and knowledge with a multitude of committees and organizations. In 1985, Sandy and two other concerned citizens established the Fulton Safe Drinking Water Action Committee to address the issue of unclean water in the city. Through their efforts, several unsafe and unhealthy water related issues were addressed and rectified.

Due to her experience and knowledge, Sandy was appointed to the New York State Superfund Management Board by Governor Cuomo to oversee the clean-up of hazardous water sites in the state. Sandy was reappointed to this position by Governor Pataki and remained on the board for 10 years. Sandy was Past President of The Booster Club and was a board member of the Friends of History.

She was appointed to the City of Fulton Planning Commission and served on the Board for many years. She was a mentor for the Fulton City School District and was an active member of the Fulton Community Task Force. She was nominated for a Zonta Award and received numerous community service awards for her tireless work.

Sandy was a strong, intelligent determined person who gave one hundred percent of herself to every task or role she took on. If she was a part of a project, you knew it was going to get done and get done right. Throughout her life, Sandy held positions and served on committees that helped make Fulton a better place to live.

Sandy enjoyed drawing, painting, jigsaw puzzles and created masterpieces with her cross stitching. She loved the theatre and local musical events. She was an avid SU Basketball fan and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Sandy was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Bob Weston, who passed away in March of 2021.

She leaves behind her three daughters, Cindy (Jim Bush) Weston, Kelly Weston, and Alison (Dave Marsh), four grandchildren, Jillian (Steve) Lunn, Nicole (Todd) Loveless, Samantha (Christian) Cangro, and Kaden Marsh; five great-grandchildren, Nathan, Addison, Vivian, Amelia, and Charlotte. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy Alameda; her brother, John (Robbin) Haitz. She will be deeply missed by all of us.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a service to commence at 6 pm.

In memory of Sandy, donations can be made to an environmental organization or charity of ones choosing.

