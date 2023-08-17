VOLNEY, NY – Sandra Jean Lee, 76 , of Volney, sadly left us on August 14, 2023. Sandra was born on June 17, 1947 to Jeanette Stivers, and Harold G. Strowbridge in Syracuse.

Sandra graduated from Phoenix high school in 1967. In April 1968, she met Bud Lee and got married on July 27, 1968. Sandra and Bud went on to have three children, Buddy, Penny, and Misty. After 27 years, Sandra retired from Super Coil and spent her time knitting, reading, cooking/baking, and taking day trips. She was an active member of the Phoenix American Legion, Post 418.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Bud Lee; children, Buddy Lee and his wife Kathy, Misty Lee and her husband Patrick; grandchildren, Brandon, Julia, Jenna, Sydney, Skylear, Jayden, Kassidy; great-grandchildren, Ava, Brayden, Paisley, Aria; siblings Dale Strowbridge, Sherry Belinger, Robin Lohff and Timmy Stivers.

A celebration of life service will be held in her honor at the Phoenix American Legion, Post 418, 9 Rivers Road, Phoenix, NY 13135 on August 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – until.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

