PALERMO, NY – Sharron J. Reed, 78, of Palermo, New York, passed away on November 3, 2021.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard (Dick) E. Reed on August 24, 2012.

She is survived by her children, Robin Moore of Palermo, Pernell Curtis of Palermo, and her cat, Lucky; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, November 12 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, New York, with a graveside service to immediately follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

