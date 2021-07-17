FULTON – Stacey L. France, age 48 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Stacey was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters whenever she got the chance. Stacey loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She was a loving mother, daughter and sister who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her son, Shaanon Hall-Campbell; and grandfather, Gary Spaulding.

Stacey is survived by her loving daughters, Adrianna France and Abrael France; mother, Tracee Bennett; father, Jerry Hall; siblings, Tonja Reed, Jamie Hall, Kacey and Damien; grandchildren, Ryker, Elliette, and Levi; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Stacey’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related