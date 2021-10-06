HANNIBAL, NY – Steven Andrew Cianfarano, of Hannibal, New York, passed away October 1, 2021 at age 72.

Steven was born in Oswego, New York, to Samuel Sr. and Shirley (Chillson) Cianfarano, Steven attended Hannibal High School and Mansfield State College in Pennsylvania where he earned a teaching degree in the Sciences. He taught in the Oswego City School system before obtaining a job at his alma mater, Hannibal Central, where he taught for over 30 years in the sciences.

While teaching in Hannibal, Steve began coaching many sports but his passion was being the coach of varsity girls’ basketball for 28 years at Hannibal High School. His teams always performed well and in honor of his coaching, the basketball court at Hannibal High School was named after him. He also started varsity girls softball program in the 1980s and had many successful seasons. Steve served as the Hannibal Recreation Director for over 20 years.

Steven married his high school sweetheart, Janis Pritchard Cianfarano and they celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary this year. Steven was a true sportsman participating actively and as a fan in many sports throughout his life. He continued his active life of running, beach tennis, basketball, where he represented New York State in the National Senior Games several times, rooting for Syracuse University and the Yankees.

His passion more recently was golf and he chased the elusive Hole In One status and finally achieved it in 2002. He was also a handyman and loved to help build things; told very corny jokes to captive listeners; couldn’t wait to get to his winter paradise at The Villages in Florida to avoid the cold weather; loved to gather with his family and friends and was a generous host, always concerned that everyone enjoyed themselves and had what they needed to be happy. When Jan asked him to do things around the house, he would grumble, but those things always got done to her satisfaction.

He was also a member of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department, Hannibal Alumni Association, Hannibal Athletic Booster Club and he was a long-time referee for basketball and soccer and an umpire for softball. Steve and Jan had been members of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Hannibal for many years.

Besides his loving wife Jan, Steve is survived by his children: Sean (Toni), Jamie, and Jacquelyn (David), and five beautiful grandchildren: Samuel, Rocco, Enzo, Stevie Jay Cianfarano and Kylie Wilbert. He is also survived by his brothers Samuel Jr., and twin brother Stanley (Patsy), sister-in-law Joan (Paul) as well as nieces Kim and Amanda and nephews Scott (Melissa) and Steven (Lexi), as well as many cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 931 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, the family plans to establish a scholarship at Hannibal Central School. Donations can be sent to Steven Cianfarano Science Memorial Scholarship Fund. Please make checks payable to Hannibal Central School District, Attn: Steven Cianfarano Science Memorial Scholarship Fund, 928 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY 13074.

