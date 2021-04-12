HANNIBAL, NY – Theodore L. Dann, 82, of Hannibal, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Born in Fulton, a son to the late Theodore C. and Bernice (Griswold) Dann, he was a lifelong resident of Hannibal. Ted served in US Navy from 1956-1959. He worked as a maintenance technician for Niagara Mohawk Power Co., retiring after 31 years. Ted was also a volunteer for the Hannibal Fire Department. He enjoyed photography, woodworking, fishing and cooking. Ted especially loved his New York Yankees.

He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 55 years, Kathleen Dann on January 11, 2021.

Ted will be greatly missed by his children, Thomas (Lisa) Dann, Suzanne (Michael) Naler, Kimberly (Gary) Blumer and Christine Britton; six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Dustin, Dylan, Taylor, Hunter and Cheyanna; two sisters, Bonnie Hopkins and MaryJane Beckwith; two nieces, Lori and Amy and one nephew, Brian.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal.

A graveside service will be held for both Theodore and Kathleen at noon on Friday, April 16 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...