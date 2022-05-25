Thomas E. Spaulding

FULTON – Thomas “Tom” E. Spaulding, age 79 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Oswego Hospital with his family by his side.

Tom retired from Leighton Elementary School after over 30 years of service. He was a participant of the Fulton Lions Club, Fulton Polish Home. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 13 years, Anita Spaulding; parents, Charles and Helena Spaulding; and sister, Helena Marie Keller.

Tom is survived by his children, Renee (Douglas) Seib and Eric (Jennifer) Spaulding; grandchildren, Anita, Joshua, Nathan, and Katelynn; siblings, Frank Spaulding, and Nancy Tierney; great-grandchildren, Alice and Meadow; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s name to Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca Street, #1542, Oswego, NY 13126.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...