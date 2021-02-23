FULTON – Trent D. Berry, 21, of Fulton passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 21

after a 10 month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.

He was a 2017 GRB graduate who then went on to SUNY Fredonia for Music Education until he transferred to SUNY Oswego to pursue his degree in Political Science and Economics.

Trent was an exceptional human. He touched many lives and made a difference everywhere he went. He was talented in the classrooms, on the soccer field and on stage playing trumpet in high school, college and with the Fulton Community Band. He worked at Mimi’s Drive In for three years as a dishwasher while attending school.

It was an honor to have him as a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

He leaves behind his mother Kate Zarichny (RJ Vayner), father Saun Berry and two brothers, Toby Vayner and Jackson Berry, all of Fulton. His loving grandparents are Jim and Michele Zarichny, Gin-e Stone and Kevin Leonard, Bob Vayner, Dawn Stone, Juan Collazo, Kim and Ed Garrow and Oscar Berry. Uncles Jim Zarichny (Kelly Evans), Andy Berry(Renee) and Danny Berry. Aunts Tonia McCarey and Jennifer Vayner and several cousins as well as close friends. Not to mention his Merkley and Tetro families.

Calling hours are Friday, February 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

We would like to thank the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Upstate Cancer Center and CHOICES team, Upstate Radiology, The Kara Fund, Griffin’s Guardians, Grace’s Sibling Sunshine, Brian’s Kids and

Oswego County Hospice and our community. Without their help and support we couldn’t have done this.

In leiu of flowers, please consider donating to any of the above in honor of our boy.

Even in death, Trent is thinking ahead and of others by donating his tumors and brain to research this deadly, aggressive disease. His hope is to save someone from the fate he faced. Without the donations like Trent’s the medical community is unable to make further advancements in figuring out this beast of a cancer.

Trent will be deeply missed by all who knew and love him.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...