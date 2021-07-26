FULTON – Virginia “Ann” Goodale, 84, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Upstate University Hospital.

She was a daughter to the late George and Esther (Wilcox) Howard and was a lifelong resident of Fulton.

Ann was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia Goodale and her granddaughter, Esther Goodale.

Surviving are her two daughters, Linda Reynolds and Ann Casler; grandson, Chris Goodale and granddaughter, Amy Rellos and several other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In respect to Ann’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

