FULTON – Wayne David Bleau, 72, of Fulton, New York, died Monday, October 18, at his home due to natural causes.

He was born in Albany, New York, to Elva Blaise and Howard Bleau.

Wayne graduated from St. Lawrence University with a Bachelors in Health Education in 1972. After one year teaching at Whitesboro High School, Wayne accepted a high school teaching position in Fulton, NY where he became the Varsity Wrestling Head Coach. Wayne earned a CAS in Educational Administration from SUNY Oswego, and advanced to Superintendent of Business for the Fulton City School District. He continued to advance his career and eventually retired as the Acting Superintendent of Cicero North Syracuse School District.

Wayne was well-known for his career in wrestling. He was the Fulton Wrestling Coach from 1974 – 1989, earning multiple sectional championships, coaching individual state champions and nationally ranked teams under his mentorship. Coach Bleau founded the Fulton Youth Wrestling Club and began the Fulton Freestyle Wrestling Club. He also hosted multiple international teams and traveled extensively in the USA and abroad. He was the wrestling chairman for the Empire State Games from 1978 to 1987, Director of the St. Lawrence University camp from 1974-1987, and Coach of the Junior World Olympic Wrestling team.

Wayne was inducted into the Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame, AuSable Hall of Fame, and Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame. In his free time, Wayne enjoyed watching New York sport teams such as the NY Giants, NY Yankees, and Syracuse. Wayne was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding four-wheelers at his camp in Tug Hill.

Wayne was recently predeceased by his brother, Gary Bleau.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffery (Janet) Bleau of Lowville, Brian Bleau of Baldwinsville, and Michael (Alyssa) Bleau of Wilmington, NC; cousin, Kevin Davis of Fulton; three grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Fulton Polish Home, 153 W1st Street South, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fulton Wrestling Club. Donations can be mailed to Fulton Wrestling Club, Karen Noel, 1117 Utica St. Fulton, NY 13069 or be made online at fultonwrestling.sportngin.com.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...