RED CREEK, NY – William A. Salo, 65, of Red Creek, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in 1955, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Bill, as he liked to be called, graduated from Sullivan High School in Indiana, where he was a baseball and football star, earning the distinction of All American. He went to Wabash College in Indiana, where he played football and baseball on scholarship, graduating with a degree in psychology and history.

While at college, he met Marcia Lynn Araniti, who would go on to be the love of his life and his wife of 43 years. They were married right in the middle of the blizzard of 1978, and they settled in Red Creek to raise a family. Bill joined the burgeoning computer IT world and served as a database administrator in the Upstate area for four decades.

Bill was an avid fisherman and hunter. However, his greatest passion was his family of five children, their spouses, and his nine grandchildren. His favorite places in the world were his home, which he designed and built with his wife for his entire family to gather at, fishing in Little Sodus Bay, camping with lifelong friends at Kittatinny Camp Grounds on the Delaware River, hunting with his friends and sons on his property during each beautiful Red Creek fall, and watching the seasons from his front porch. Without him, the fanbase of the NY Rangers, the NY Giants, and the NY Yankees will never be the same.

Bill will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife Marcia. He will always be remembered by his five children, Carrie (Erik) Falck of Cedarburg, WI, Christopher (Alexys) Salo of Newark, Delaware, Cole (Lynni) Salo of North Syracuse, Kyle (Casie) Salo of Seneca Falls and Kailey (Chris Ranalletti) Salo of Victor.

He also leaves behind his grandchildren Tanzer, Seneka, Carter, Keelan, Colby, Charlette, Millie and Clayten, as well as nieces, nephews and so many wonderful friends. He is predeceased by his brother Richard Salo and his grandson Christopher Junior.

The memory of his generosity, friendship and sense of humor will live on for so many.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal. For those wishing, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Bill’s memory. https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation

