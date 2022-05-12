FULTON – William F. Clark, Sr., 86, of Fulton, New York, passed away at home surrounded by loving family, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

He was the last remaining child of Frank and Iva (Norton) Clark. Bill was born on March 14, 1936 in Volney, New York. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a life long resident of Fulton and retired from Nestles Corporation after 40 plus years.

Bill loved tinkering with small engines. He could get just about anything going. He also loved his dog, who appropriately is named Shadow; he followed him everywhere.

He is survived by five children, Pam (Mike) Nobis, William Jr. (Donna) Clark, Jo-Ann Treasure, Peter (Debbie) Clark, Ann (Scott) Lehtonen and daughter-in-law, Christian (Frank); fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and a couple great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Joan (Mileskey), a daughter Marjorie J. Clark; a son Frank W. Clark and one great grandchild (Carson), seven brothers, Harold, Charles, Richard, Lawrence, Robert, Edwin and Arthur; seven sisters, Mary Blythe, Eleanor Granger, Edith Osborn, Helen Askew, Betty Boliver, Nancy Sherman and one infant.

A very special thank you to Hospice of CNY for their assistance in making this transition easier for him and his family.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, NY. A private family celebration of life will be held at the family’s convenience. Burial will be held at North Volney Cemetery.

Donations may be sent in his honor to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.

