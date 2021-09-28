Calvin J. Downer, 91, passed away on Monday September 27, 2021, at his home with his children by his bedside.

Calvin was born in North Bangor, New York, on January 15, 1930, to Clarence and Ruby Downer.

Calvin worked and retired after 40 years at Crucible Steel Mill in Solvay, New York.

He was predeceased by his wife Verda in March 2020; his daughter Susan Kisselstein of Palermo, New York; his brother Albert; sisters Shirley Cook, Irene LaVarnway, and Linda Gravlin.

He is survived by his brother Carter (Jean) Downer of Kirkville, New York; his seven children, Mona (Paul) Helmer of North Carolina, Debbie (Lynn) Clark of New Haven, New York, Douglas Downer of Connecticut, Henry Downer of North Carolina, Clinton (Phyllis) Downer of Boylston, New York, Sally (Eric Chrisman) Downer of Fulton, New York, and Kathy Yablonski of Volney, New York. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Calvin was a hard worker and good provider of his family. He will be deeply missed. At his request there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...