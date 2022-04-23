FULTON, NY – James M. Dunham, 55, passed away on April 20, 2022, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born in Syracuse on March 2, 1967. Jim was raised in Fulton, NY. He was the third child of the late Alton and Joanne Dunham.

Jim found his passion for helping others at an early age and joined the local volunteer fire department as a junior firefighter when he was 16-years-old. His passion lasted his lifetime, working as an EMT for Menter Ambulance for 20 years and serving as a firefighter with Palermo, Volney, and Pennellvile Volunteer Fire Departments throughout his life.

At age 17 Jim joined the Army and served in the Army Reserves for several years where he became a heavy equipment operator. Jim earned two bachelor’s degrees from SUNY Oswego, Business Management and Human Resources.

Jim had a passion for dirt track racing and spent Friday nights at the Brewerton Speedway driving his beloved Mod Lite. Jim’s determination never failed. He drove his heart out, never missing a week. The friends he made along the way were like extended family. Jim had a dry sense of humor and a head-strong personality that will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Jim will join his parents and close relatives in eternal life in God’s kingdom. He is survived by his wife Valerie; six children, James, Steven, Thomas, Shelbilynne, Keirstyn, and Makendra; three stepchildren, Amanda, Devin, and Dillan Shafer; siblings, Alton II, Alison, and John; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday April 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a 1:00 p.m. service immediately following the calling hours at the Church of the Nazarene, 915 Utica Street, Fulton, NY 13069. Masks are required in the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local volunteer fire department.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

