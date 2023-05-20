FULTON, NY – Randall F. Smith, 62, of Fulton passed away May 15, 2023, at home following health related issues. He was predeceased by his parents William and Jean Smith, and sister Sandra (Smith)Taylor.

Randy was a Fulton native and graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1978. Following graduation, he worked as a laborer for Roger Dennison. He received his insurance license and was a co-owner/agent of C & R Associates. Randy was also a co-owner of Inkspot, where he worked as a silkscreen printer and embroidery technician. Later in life he worked at McKie’s Sports as a silkscreen printer.

He was a devoted family man, known for his humor, and witty jokes. He was often found at his children and granddaughter’s school functions, on the sidelines of soccer fields, baseball/softball fields, and at the rink watching youth hockey. He enjoyed listening to talk radio, the Yankees, the Buffalo Sabres, and following local wrestling.

Randy is survived by his former wife Cynthia (Knight) Smith, daughter Christina Smith, son Ronald Smith, and granddaughter Hailey Smith; Brother Kenneth (Beth) Smith; Brother-in-law Robert Taylor; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held at the State Street United Methodist Church 357 State Street, Fulton, NY, on Thursday May 25 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 p.m. A funeral service will start at 5:00 pm, following the calling hours..

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Paws Across Oswego County.

James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

