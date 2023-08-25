Thomas F. Bowers

FULTON, NY – It is with extreme sadness that we say goodbye to Tom Bowers. Husband of Lisa and stepfather to Zachary Brooks. He was a protector and a gentle teddy bear to those he cared about the most. His gruff side hid his gentleness to the world. He was a 31-year employee at Cole Muffler and Brake until his disability forced him into retirement. He started as a summer help janitor and worked his way up to being the manager at the time of his retirement.

Tom was an avid Nascar fan. Especially back when he first married. He would go to at least one Nascar race a year with his buddies. He went to several with his friend Gene. After marriage, he settled down and got into the routine of relaxing at home in front of the TV. He was the TV Guide for the family. He always knew what was on and who was in it. He enjoyed his cats, especially his buddy Murphy, who for the last few years was his constant companion.

Tom tinkered in his garage until it got to be too much for him. He enjoyed old cars. His 1969 Chevelle is still in the garage after it suffered a nervous breakdown years ago. His intent was to put it back together since all the parts are there, but the timing was never right.

Tom enjoyed being home and spending time with his wife and stepson. His brother Mike’s children, Jennifer, Ashley, Emily, and William were always there for him when he needed something, whether it be an answer to a question or help with something. They were there with him at the end and were able to say goodbye to their other dad.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lisa; stepson, Zach; brothers, Jim (Millie) Bowers, Bob (Donna) Bowers; his nieces and nephews; and his mom who he would always call to let her know when the race was going to be on.

He is predeceased by his father, Robert Bowers; and his brothers. Mike and Doug.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

